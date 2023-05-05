Here are the special helmet designs for each driver at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton will show support with a rainbow design - and there will be beach balls, palm trees and sunshine on helmets of other drivers at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Similar clean design, new colors, new details— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 2, 2023
Really like how the helmet turned out, can’t wait to race with this one at the Miami GP
For the mini helmets https://t.co/jyGT7Fahzi pic.twitter.com/mNQaFc1pVC
tropic like it’s hot #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/5GYBhU2O61— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 3, 2023
Golf is life Florida edition outta this world @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/yiOPDtBW1j— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) May 3, 2023
Ball is life pic.twitter.com/mxJWb0fL1J— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 4, 2023
This one’s for the 305 pic.twitter.com/GggB1ntTxi— Logan Sargeant (@LoganSargeant) May 4, 2023
Loving Nico’s first special helmet design of the year, for this weekend’s #MiamiGP #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/zAOhmdW5Ia— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 4, 2023
Helmet design of Yuki Tsunoda for the #MiamiGP— F1 Helmets (@F1HLM) May 5, 2023
Adrien Paviot Designs / BS Designs#yt22 #tsunoda #alphatauri #f1 #formula1 #helmet #motorsport pic.twitter.com/2ziTTC5mA2
New helmet design of Carlos Sainz jr. for the #MiamiGP— F1 Helmets (@F1HLM) May 4, 2023
Dave Designs#cs55 #sainz #ferrarif1 #helmet #motorsport #f1 #formula1 pic.twitter.com/QE2iazHzPG
New helmet design of Charles Leclerc for the #MiamiGP— F1 Helmets (@F1HLM) May 4, 2023
Adrien Paviot Designs / BS DESIGNS #cl16 #leclerc #ferrarif1 #motorsport #helmet #f1 #formula1 pic.twitter.com/8TLQbluiEa
New helmet design of Pierre Gasly for the #MiamiGP— F1 Helmets (@F1HLM) May 4, 2023
Adrien Paviot Designs / BS DESIGNS#gas10 #pg10 #gasly #alpine #motorsport #helmet #f1 #formula1 pic.twitter.com/4WYIA19xGM
Miami is the first of three F1 grands prix in the United States in 2023 so drivers are pulling out all the stops for unique and special helmet designs.
Keep an eye across the weekend as even more drivers arrive with eye-catching designs.
And watch out for Red Bull who will run special liveries on the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, created by a lucky fan who won a competition to have their design brought to life.