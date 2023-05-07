These were the celebrities attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Roger Federer, the tennis legend was spotted moving at speed.

Anyone need fashion advice? Tommy Hilfiger has shown up.

Our very own Lewis Hamilton outshining the outfits of every celebrity (literally).

"It reminds me of boxing in many ways"



Jake Paul in attendance at the #MiamiGP

pic.twitter.com/c8Tfxf74LV — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2023

And who could forget everybody's favourite billionaire duo, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who joined Red Bull and McLaren respectively during Saturday's qualifying.