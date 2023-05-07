These were the celebrities attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix
The F1 Miami Grand Prix predictably brought some big names into the paddock...
Roger Federer, the tennis legend was spotted moving at speed.
Anyone need fashion advice? Tommy Hilfiger has shown up.
The stars are out #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/cZ559ibFOi— Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023
Our very own Lewis Hamilton outshining the outfits of every celebrity (literally).
"It reminds me of boxing in many ways"— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2023
Jake Paul in attendance at the #MiamiGP
pic.twitter.com/c8Tfxf74LV
And who could forget everybody's favourite billionaire duo, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who joined Red Bull and McLaren respectively during Saturday's qualifying.