Current F1 rules state that drivers are permitted four gearboxes throughout the entire 23-race season.

Both Red Bull’s Verstappen and Ferrari’s Leclerc have already moved onto their third gearbox in advance of the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2023 season.

Verstappen has been frustrated with his gearboxes this second, opting to move onto his second after being unsatisfied at the opening two grands prix.

Leclerc moved onto a new gearbox at the start of the weekend, but following his crash in qualifying was forced to again take his third of the season.

Leclerc served a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia, the second round, when he took his third Control Electronics of the year, with only two permitted.

For Ferrari driver Leclerc this will be a concern about his team’s ability to deliver a reliable and competitive car.

For Verstappen a potential grid penalty down the line could impact the title fight with his teammate Sergio Perez.