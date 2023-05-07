Theory over ‘very odd’ Red Bull radio touted by Sky pundit

Despite starting eight places ahead of his Red Bull teammate, Perez proved no match for Max Verstappen’s relentless pace as the Dutchman completed an incredible comeback victory from ninth on the grid in Miami.

Verstappen used an off-set tyre strategy to beat polesitter Perez to claim his third victory from five races this season.

Having been keeping track of the Red Bull communications to both of their drivers throughout the closing stages of the race, Davidson noted it was “strange” how little information Perez was offered compared to his teammate.

Davidson said Perez was effectively “driving blind” heading into his late-race showdown with Verstappen.

"Really strange, listening to Perez's radio,” said Davidson.

“They haven't told him anything about this fight between himself and Max. Whereas on Verstappen's side of the garage it has been constant.

“We've heard it coming through from his engineer, that constant check on the relative race gap between himself and his teammate.

“So Perez has been out there, in a way, driving blind. Very odd. It has been too quiet on his radio.”

After carving his way through the field to take his second victory in Miami, Verstappen has extended his championship lead to 14 points over Perez.