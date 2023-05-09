Max Verstappen stormed to his third victory of the season, defeating Red Bull F1 teammate Sergio Perez despite starting from ninth on the grid.

Red Bull’s advantage over the rest of the field continues to be substantial, particularly on race day.

Russell enjoyed a strong race in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, finishing fourth ahead of the Carlos Sainz.

However, Russell finished over 30 seconds behind Verstappen despite starting the race three places ahead of him.

Mercedes are pinning their hopes on a significant upgrade at Imola later this month, however, it’s unlikely to be the “silver bullet” according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Speaking after the Miami GP, Russell admitted he wasn’t “really surprised” by Red Bull’s dominant form and once again questioned whether they are showing their true pace.

"I wasn't really surprised, no, that's where they are in a minute, you know,” he said. “We said at the start of the season they are so far ahead, they have got it easy at the moment.

"I wonder if they are even running full power or anything, they're just so far ahead.

"So, you know, it's a bit of a shame for the sport but, you know, kudos to them for the good work that they have clearly done and shown what is possible when you get it right.

"So that's what we're going to be chasing and let's see what we can achieve."

Mercedes sit third in the constructors’ championship after five rounds, just six points behind Aston Martin.

However, they are already 128 points behind Red Bull.