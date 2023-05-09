Hamilton is out of contract at the end of F1 2023, although the seven-time champion has declared his wish to remain with Mercedes.

Hamilton has been at Mercedes since 2013, winning six of his seven world titles with the team.

Despite Mercedes inability to give him a race-winning car since the introduction of the new regulations last year, Hamilton has remained motivated to stay in F1.

Button - who was Hamilton’s teammate for three years at McLaren - sees his future at Mercedes, particularly as the other top teams have their line ups sorted.

“Well, he’s loyal, but I also don’t think he’s got the options that he would want,” Button told Sky Sports during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

“I don’t really think he would have the option at Red Bull – I don’t think he would be the right fit alongside Max [Verstappen].

“I don’t think he’d be at Ferrari. Aston Martin? Definitely won’t be going to Aston Martin, they’ve got two seats that are going to be filled there for a little while.”

“I think his future will be at Mercedes but he is also a loyal character and it’s good to see him going through some tough times with that team.

“I think they will come out the other side together. You know, it’s a rollercoaster in F1, especially when you’ve been on top for that long, there’s going to be a dip.

“But if you can stay with that team, they will rise to the top again, and he’s not going to retire.”