Lewis Hamilton reveals interest in IndyCar, NASCAR 

The seven-time world champion revealed he would like to experience IndyCar and NASCAR machinery at some point in the future.

Hamilton has already sampled NASCAR, having traded machines with Tony Stewart at Watkins Glen back in 2011 during his McLaren days. But the 38-year-old is yet to have a go in an IndyCar.

In 2019, Hamilton also got to try out a MotoGP bike when he completed an “epic” ride swap with then Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi.

“I did a car swap with Tony Stewart [NASCAR driver] years ago, which was fun. I’d love to try it at some stage,” Hamilton told reporters at the Miami Grand Prix.

“It’s not a dream for me to go and race in another series, but I am an admirer and a fan of racing and other sports, so I always like to try.

“It’s an amazing opportunity I got to swap with Valentino Rossi and try a MotoGP bike.

“And I sometimes watch IndyCar. I’d love to try one of those cars at some stage.

“I’m not a big fan of the big [cockpit] screens that they have [right now] but like the old-school cars they have, the cars sound and look good.”

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Amid the continued speculation surrounding his future, Hamilton reaffirmed his commitment to stay in F1 for the foreseeable.

"Right now, my focus is solely on Formula 1 and I don't plan on leaving anytime soon,” he said.