The race in Imola was supposed to be this weekend but, due to extreme flooding in the region, has been called off.

Hamilton said: “Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now.

“Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground.

“I know we all understand that safety comes first.

“I can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”

Lando Norris said: “I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe.”

Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.



Stay safe #ImolaGP — Max Verstappen

A message on Max Verstappen’s social media said that he “supports the decision taken by F1 to not proceed with the Grand Prix in Imola this weekend. Safety to all those involved and in the region is paramount and has to take priority.”

George Russell said: Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.

"Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods."

A message from Meredes came: “The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team fully supports the decision by F1, the FIA, the race promoters and local authorities to not proceed with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

“The safety of the people in the Emilia Romagna region must take priority, alongside allowing local authorities and emergency services to continue their vital work helping those in need.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, families and communities who have been affected by the flooding in the region.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said: “On behalf of everyone working for Scuderia Ferrari I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment.”

McLaren said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna as the destruction caused by the heavy rain affects the lives of so many here.”