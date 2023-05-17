— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023

Faenza is a town in the Emilia Romagna region which AlphaTauri call home.

The grand prix at Imola, due to be this weekend, was called off on Wednesday as a result of the devastation in northern Italy.

Eight people have died, several more are missing and thousands evacuated from their homes because of the floods.

“After a horrible night the town is heavily impacted: dust, mud, and the smell of gasoline everywhere,” AlphaTauri driver Tsunoda posted to social media.

“Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay,after many have been evacuated from their own homes.

“Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated.”

F1 teams and staff were told not to enter the local area as the extreme weather worsened.

On Tuesday, the paddock was evacuated.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected.

"I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud on them.

"The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”