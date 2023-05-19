Food and water from the F1 Paddock Club, circuit, teams and F1 hospitality has also been donated to a group organising food banks and distribution for those affected by the floods.

It comes after six months’ rainfall fell in a day and a half in the region, leaving 13 people dead and forcing 13,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to be held this weekend was called off on Wednesday, with parts of the Imola paddock left under water.

Further rain is expected in the region over the weekend.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I was born and grew up in the marvelous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

“The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

On Thursday, Ferrari, whose Maranello base lies within the region 50 miles north-west of Imola, donated €1m to the region’s fund-raising effort.