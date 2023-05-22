F1 debuted a new sprint weekend format at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which featured an additional ‘shootout’ qualifying session to determine the grid for the sprint race.

But the revised standalone structure was immediately slammed by reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who called on F1 to “scrap the whole thing”.

The Red Bull driver has been one of the most vocal critics of the format which F1 first introduced in 2021 and has expanded to six rounds this year.

But Domenicali has moved to serve a reminder to the drivers that changes are ultimately being made to benefit the business as a whole.

“I don’t want a society in which people cannot say what they want,” Domenicali told the Daily Mail.

“But drivers sometimes need to remember that they are part of a broader picture. We don’t need to be selfish.

“They are part of this sport and this business, and it grows because we are thinking bigger.

“Sometimes being out of our comfort zone is not easy, but we cannot be lazy or complacent.

“We can review some of the specifics of the sprint weekend format at the end of the season once we have tried it out on the intended six occasions.

“We won't have sprints every weekend, either.

"But we have a new audience and need to provide value for money [in] every session, and not let everyone drive around in circles for the sole benefit of the engineers and drivers.”

Verstappen warned that continued experiments and an ever-increasing calendar would make it “not worth it” for him to continue racing beyond his current deal, which runs until 2028.

However, having revealed he spoke to Verstappen about his concerns at the Miami Grand Prix, Domenicalli said he cannot see the Dutchman quitting F1 any time soon.

“He said he loved the sport and what he was doing,” Domenicali explained.

“He is world champion and is fighting for a third title. He was born in a car and I would say he is likely to stay longer than me. It’s not a problem.”