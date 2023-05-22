Mercedes reveal plans for £70m Silicon Valley-style F1 factory upgrade

The development, which is set to be completed by the end of 2025, will transform Mercedes’ headquarters into a cutting-edge parkland featuring a pedestrianised setting.

Marketing buildings, leisure facilities, restaurants and the creation of a new Health and Wellbeing Centre, will be part of the revamp which is aimed at accommodating Mercedes’ increased workforce.

"Our campus was originally built to accommodate 350 people. Today, we are at 1,250,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff explained.

"The development of the campus over the last five years was done at an astonishing pace.

"Now, what we are planning to do is to expand with multiple new buildings and creating a modern style campus. There will be breakout areas, restaurants, and a state-of-the-art gym and marketing building."

Mercedes’ plans include a clear sustainability drive that will see their new buildings be “net zero in operation” and powered by 100% renewable energy from “onsite and offsite sources”.

This will include a push to make use of reusable and recyclable materials to help biodiversity in the area, with Mercedes setting a recycling target of 60% for office waste.

Additionally, the campus will be designed to be “nearly car-free”, according to Mercedes.

"This is all being done for our people," Wolff added. “Here, form follows function - not the other way round.

“It's all being done to create a great place to work and spend time. We want it to become its own little village, with all the amenities and benefits that you would expect from a Silicon Valley style environment."