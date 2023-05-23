Monaco among Alonso’s three ‘main hopes’ for Aston Martin win

Alonso has enjoyed a dream start to life at Aston Martin following a sensational transformation over the winter that has seen the Silverstone-based outfit go from midfield runner to Red Bull’s nearest challenger.

The two-time world champion scored a brilliant podium on his Aston Martin debut in Bahrain and has finished third in four of the first five races so far this season.

Earlier this month, Alonso passed the 10-year-mark since his last F1 victory at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix which came while he was racing for Ferrari.

But the 41-year-old reckons he can finally claim a long-awaited 33rd career victory this year.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle whether he can win a race or two this season or two in 2023, Alonso replied: “I think so, yes.”

He went on to pinpoint Monaco, Budapest and Singapore as Aston Martin’s “main hopes” of challenging Red Bull for victory.

“Hopefully soon, I don't know,” Alonso added. “We seem to have a car that is maybe not the fastest on the straights. We need to improve that, but we are very good on the corners.

"So, I would say that the slowest speeds of the championship, let's say Monaco, Budapest, Singapore. These kind of circuits, I think we put our main hopes at the moment.”

Alonso continued: "I think at the beginning of the year a podium was amazing. Now after four podiums we want obviously more and at least a second place.

"But, you know, the two Red Bulls they are always unbreakable, and they are always super-fast.

"It [the Red Bull] is stronger, it's faster and the reliability has been always outstanding for them as well, finishing both cars in every race.

"If one day there is a crack there, if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and we're still not making mistakes at any point in the weekend."