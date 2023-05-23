Domenicali wants Hamilton to stay in F1 to “achieve his dream” of eighth title

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of F1 2023, although he’s reiterated his desire to stay with the team.

The British driver secured his seventh world title in 2020 - moving level with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton was close to securing an astonishing eighth crown a year later, losing out to Max Verstappen on the final lap in controversial circumstances.

Since that defeat to Verstappen, Hamilton hasn’t won a race in F1 amid Mercedes’ struggles in F1’s new generation of rules.

The F1 boss is keen for Hamilton to remain in the sport as he looks to reach that unprecedented milestone.

“I’d like him to stay in the sport 100 percent, 100 percent… 1,000 per cent!” he told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t want to give Lewis any advice because that would be disrespectful to Toto [Wolff]. And Lewis has such deep experience that I’m sure he doesn’t need my input because he knows what he wants.

“He loves our sport. He has been in it since he was a child. Now his role in F1 is getting bigger than an F1 world champion, given the way he gets involved in a lot of things outside the sport and takes an active role in society. He takes us towards new dimensions.

“But his love is F1 and, of course, he wants to achieve his dream of being the only driver to have won an eighth title.”