McLaren to run special ‘Triple Crown’ livery in Monaco and Spain

The special livery is inspired from the McLaren cars that have won the Triple Crown - which consists of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 hours.

McLaren will sport an orange, white and black livery for the next two races in Monaco and Spain.

The Woking-outfit is the only team to win the triple crown.

McLaren took their first Indy 500 victory in 1974 with Johnny Rutherford.

They won the Monaco GP in 1984 with Alain Prost, while their 24 Hours of Le Mans win came in 1995 with JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya.

“Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the triple crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix,” Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO said.

“In line with our 60th anniversary celebrations and honouring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the triple crown accolade.”

Lando Norris added: “It’s a privilege to be involved in McLaren Racing’s 60th anniversary celebrations and to combine three iconic race winning McLaren liveries into one for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix is going to be a special moment for the whole team.

“McLaren have an impressive record in Monte Carlo and on a personal level to have experienced a podium at the 2021 race [when McLaren ran a special one-off Gulf livery as part of its deal with the oil company] was a huge honour.

“We’ll be racing hard in a great looking car to celebrate Bruce McLaren and the team’s amazing legacy.”

McLaren last finished on the podium at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2021 with Lando Norris.