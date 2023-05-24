After the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled due to intense flooding, Mercedes will introduce their highly-anticipated upgrade in Monaco.

Finding additional lap time isn’t the only focus for the team, with the goal of creating a “more stable and predictable platform” central to their new update.

Teams don’t typically introduce significant new parts for Monaco given its unique circuit layout.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Wolff downplayed the immediate impact of the update.

“The revised calendar means that Monaco is now the starting point of the European leg of the season,” Wolff said. “It is a unique event but will still provide an opportunity to learn about the upgrades to W14 - but we also need to be careful not to draw too many conclusions from this one event.

“We are introducing the first step in a new development direction.

"It won't be a silver bullet; from my experience, they do not exist in our sport. We hope that it gives the drivers a more stable and predictable platform. Then we can build on that in the weeks and months ahead.

"F1 is tough competition and a meritocracy. We are not where we want to be but there's no sense of entitlement. It's just about hard work to get us to the front.”

Mercedes have scored just one podium in the opening five races of F1 2023.

They sit third in the constructors’ championship, behind customer team Aston Martin.