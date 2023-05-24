Hamilton’s Mercedes future remains unclear with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season and no extension agreed as yet.

Speculation surrounding Hamilton’s future ramped up ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix following a report in the Daily Mail that claimed Ferrari were readying a lucrative offer in an attempt to lure the 38-year-old Briton away from Mercedes.

But the offer is too low for Hamilton to consider jumping ship, according to Sky’s pitlane reporter Kravitz.

"Firstly I think the £40m offer is a bit of a low-ball offer for Lewis Hamilton,” Kravitz told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

“It’s probably £5m less than what he's on at the moment - and is something Mercedes are going to offer as part of not only the remainder of his driving career but also a longer-term association with the Mercedes brand which is valuable to Lewis.

"Number two, I think Ferrari are offering everybody a job for anything at the moment. Everyone is on Ferrari's shopping list because Fred Vasseur says he is going to put together a crack team of amazing people around Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to make them realise this is incredible.

“They offered Adrian Newey a job with big money! They are after the best and the biggest in Formula 1 at the moment as they seek to rebuild so it shouldn't be a surprise if they offer Lewis Hamilton everything. If it was £80m that John Elkann had said then that would get people's attention.

"I don't think he's likely to go, maybe if he wins the elusive eighth at Mercedes once they get the car right eventually then potentially he might go and see if he can win another one with Ferrari but he may be into his 40s by then."