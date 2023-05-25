Revealed: Red Bull decide against selling AlphaTauri amid speculation

Since the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz last year, there have been rumours about the future of AlphaTauri.

AlphaTauri - formerly known as Toro Rosso - is Red Bull’s sister F1 team, often housing their young stars of the future.

Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and many more started their F1 careers with the team.

Marko has put an end to all speculation about AlphaTauri’s future.

"The decision has been made. AlphaTauri will remain fully owned by Red Bull and will continue to be run as a junior team," Red Bull advisor Marko revealed in a YouTube interview on Formel1.de.

"The cooperation with Red Bull Racing will be closer, also in terms of cost cap and synergies.

"With his know-how, which he has acquired at the FIA, [Bayer] is very important. Of course, this will also flow into Red Bull Racing."

Outgoing team principal Franz Tost confirmed that the name of the team hasn’t yet been decided, with rumours suggesting the AlphaTauri name may be ditched.

"It was always clear to me anyway that the team would stay in Faenza. We have all the infrastructure here," Tost explained in a separate interview with Formel1.de.

"In England AlphaTauri already has a lot of employees. The whole aero team is in England. And what we will certainly do in the future is, if we want to sign engineers but they just don't go to Italy, for whatever reason, that they can then work from that base in England.

"I think that will help the team in the future because it was just very, very difficult in the past to bring experienced engineers here to Italy. Experienced engineers, they're like 35, 40 years old, they have families, they have children, and then they don't want to go to Italy."

"That has not yet been decided. That is in the hands of Red Bull, what they then want to call the team in future."