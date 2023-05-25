Red Bull have been dominant in the early stages of F1 2023, winning all five of the races so far.

Max Verstappen has three wins to his name, beating Sergio Perez to the victory last time out in Miami from ninth on the grid.

On paper, the iconic Monaco circuit doesn’t suit the RB19 given that its advantage comes on the straights and on race day.

Marko has tipped Ferrari to have a strong weekend because of their impressive pace in low-speed corners.

"We can't play to our racing strengths in Monaco," Marko told Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"Whoever drives in front sets the pace. Tyre wear will not be decisive. There are no straights where our speed advantage comes into play.

"What we have seen so far, Ferrari are sometimes faster than Red Bull in the slow corners.

"It will be exciting. Let's see."

With qualifying so crucial in Monaco, tyre warm-up will play a “decisive” part in deciding the outcome of the race.

"The biggest advantage is the quick tyre warm-up and I think that can be decisive on the qualifying lap," Marko added.

"Alonso is always good. The handicap of lacking top speed doesn't matter in Monte Carlo. And if they have a good weekend where they're immediately up front in qualifying, he's certainly a candidate."