Verstappen ‘not interested’ in Hamilton-Ferrari rumours: “Maybe ups the price"

Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s Mercedes future remains unclear with his contract expiring at the end of the current season and no extension signed as yet.

Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix? Video of Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

Ferrari are reportedly preparing a £40m offer to Hamilton in a bid to lure the Briton away from Mercedes and continue his pursuit of a record eighth world title at the Italian outfit.

Asked whether he thinks Hamilton will stay put at Mercedes or leave, Verstappen replied: “I’m not betting, I’m also not interested!”

The two-time world champion added: “It’s his decision, right? I think he feels really happy at Mercedes.

“They’ve won a lot together. Maybe it’s good, because it ups the price a bit at Mercedes to pay him, so it’s good.”

Verstappen heads into this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix looking to continue Red Bull’s dominant start to the season.

Red Bull have won all five races so far in 2023, with Verstappen claiming three of them, but the Dutchman reckons his team will have a harder time in Monaco to maintain their purple streak.

Verstappen pinpointed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who has taken the last two pole positions in Monaco, as the biggest threat.

“I think naturally maybe Charles,” Verstappen said. “Ferrari in general, Carlos is also pretty handy around here.

“But also I think Aston Martin, they are quite good in the slow speed. They haven’t been as efficient on the straights, so I guess for hear they can be close.”

Verstappen said it is “really difficult to tell” where Mercedes will be following the introduction of their long-awaited upgrades.

"For them first it’s about understanding the whole new concept,” he said. “I don’t know where it’s going to put them.

“I would always put it on the car as soon as possible, because you learn more than leaving it in the garage not using it."