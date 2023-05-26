Verstappen bounces back to top FP2 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

The early F1 championship leader bounced back from a tricky first session, which he spent unhappy with the set-up of his Red Bull, to pip Ferrari’s Leclerc to the fastest time by just 0.065s.

Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix? Video of Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

FP1 pacesetter Sainz wound up 0.107s adrift in third but crashed at the exit of the swimming pool to bring out a brief red flag.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was fourth, 0.202s off the pace, ahead of Lando Norris, who posted the standout time of the session in his McLaren to take fifth.

Lewis Hamilton was just under half a second down as he ended up sixth in his upgraded Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion able to outpace Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was an impressive eighth, ahead of the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who completed the rest of the top-10 order.

George Russell once again struggled to match the pace of Mercedes teammate Hamilton as he finished 12th.

After bringing first practice to an early end with a heavy crash at Sainte Devote, Alex Albon’s Williams was fixed in time to get out for the final 20 minutes of FP2.

The British-born Thai pipped teammate and F1 rookie Logan Sargeant, who propped up the order at the end of Friday’s running.