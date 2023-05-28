A report that Ferrari were in contract with Hamilton with a £40m offer were denied at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur shot down the rumour about the potentially sensational switch.

Mercedes boss Wolff has now alleged why he believes the story came about.

"We've had a pact - and we've had that since many, many years ago - that we wouldn't talk to any other driver before we have taken a decision to stay together or not,” Wolff said.

“So I was never a millimetre in doubt that there were any discussions.

"Someone just placed that [story] maybe to, in a way, play a role in what seemed to be negotiation. But it is not negotiation.

“It is sitting at a table and saying: 'What is it we need to adapt to in the contract?' So there's nothing to it.

"The contract was ready in 2013. We've never really changed a lot of words in there, just the dates and the number of marketing days.

"I think that, how it is at the moment with us, we're in a super happy position with Lewis.

"There weren't any stumbling blocks with the contract negotiations."

Hamilton is 38 and is in the final year of his current contract with Mercedes, but is seeking an all-time record eighth F1 championship.

He crashed during qualifying at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, giving rivals an unexpected glance at the W14’s upgraded floor.