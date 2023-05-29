The former Top Gear presenter vowed to buy everyone at the team a pint if Ocon held on to secure a podium finish in Monaco.

Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023? Video of Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023?

Tweeting while the race was ongoing, Clarkson said: “Come on @AlpineF1Team I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here.”

Ocon converted his stunning qualifying lap into third place to score the team’s first podium of the season, fending off Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in treacherous conditions after a mid-race deluge.

And the Frenchman was quick to respond to Clarkson’s offer, replying to his tweet with a smirking emoji.

Clarkson later said: “Well done @AlpineF1Team I owe you many Hawkstones.”

Alpine’s F1 factory in Enstone is just a short drive from Clarkson’s ‘Diddly Squat’ Farm in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Clarkson’s attempts at running his farm, including the production of his own ‘Hawkstone’ beer, are the subject of a documentary series on Amazon Prime Video.

Clarkson is an avid fan of F1 and attended the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this year.