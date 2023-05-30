Verstappen is on course to win his third consecutive drivers’ title in F1 2023, winning four of the opening six races.

He now sits 39 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez heading into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen has dropped hints about how long he will remain in F1, stating that he wants to take part in other motorsport events such as the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Indy 500 is another one of motorsport’s prestige races, with the most recent edition taking place on Sunday.

Andretti - who won the 1978 F1 world championship - is hoping he can tempt Verstappen into doing the Indy 500.

“Motor racing is a big happy family if you will, all the different disciplines,” he told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

“But for me, I was interested and curious about riding it all, as you can see. I had the passion for all the top disciplines in our sport. And I’ve friends everywhere.

“I will persuade him. So one of these days, I’m going to speak with Max Verstappen after he wins eight world championships to come here and win the Indy 500!”