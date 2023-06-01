Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Aston Martin announced they would be ditching Mercedes power units in favour of a move to become Honda’s official works team when new engine regulations begin in 2026.

The switch will mark the end of a long-standing customer deal between Mercedes and the Silverstone-based outfit, who have used the German manufacturer’s power units throughout their various guises since 2009.

But Mercedes team principal Wolff does not see the impending change as a reflection on his team’s current level of performance.

Instead, Wolff says Aston Martin’s transition to achieve ‘works’ status underlines the team’s lofty ambitions to win world championships in the future.

“I don’t think them switching from a Mercedes client situation to a Honda has anything to do with the power unit,” Wolff said.

“I think we are competitive in terms of power unit, but they always wanted to emancipate themselves and become a true works team, and that’s what they’re doing.

“They have their own exclusive power unit supply deal, they have their own fuel supplier, they are building a big factory that’s going online in the next few months.

“Lawrence [Stroll, Aston Martin owner]’s aim is never small. I think when you want to be competitive and win championships, that is the kind of step that you need to make.”