‘That’s really dangerous’ - Hamilton and Russell in dramatic collision 

In the closing moments of Q2, Hamilton was looking to overtake Russell after getting a tremendous tow down the main straight when the pair came together.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was forced onto the grass and picked up damage to his front wing but was able to progress into Q3, while Russell was eliminated in 12th.

“George just backed off,” Hamilton said over team radio. “That’s really dangerous. I might have some damage on the car.”

Russell suggested he had no idea Hamilton was behind him.

“You didn’t tell me there was a car behind,” the younger Britton said. “I’m sorry guys.”

The Mercedes make contact! pic.twitter.com/zKzpfEuITi — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 3, 2023

Both drivers have been summoned to the stewards.