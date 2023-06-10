She works for DAZN, who broadcast F1 in Spain, and has been named as the new partner of Alonso by gossip magazines in their home country.

Alonso was previously the subject of a strange and unsubstantiated rumour that he was dating singer Taylor Swift - which was swiftly proved untrue - but this is now seemingly the real thing.

EXCLUSIVA: Fernando Alonso y Melissa Jiménez, la primera imagen de una nueva pareja sorpresa (Contenido para registrados y suscriptores) https://t.co/ssIj6bAQcO pic.twitter.com/YP16vJJ4Vj — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) May 31, 2023

Alonso and Jiminez have already been together for two months and have met each other families.

They have not confirmed their relationship but they were photographed together recently, and spent a weekend at the Côte d'Azur.

Her father Antonio Jiminez is an engineer for Aprilia’s MotoGP team.

She initially worked in the MotoGP paddock before joining DAZN’s F1 coverage.

Journalist Melissa first entered the world of celebrity through her marriage to Marc Barta, the footballer who used to play for Barcelona and Spain.

They have three children together and split up two years ago.

Alonso previously dated another F1 broadcaster - Andrea Schlager - but they split up earlier this year.

And, apparently, “the paddock was a silent witness to the quarrel” between Alonso and his ex at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, according to La Repubblica!