The superstar singer’s recent appearance in the paddock at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix preceded a dinner with Hamilton and friends afterwards, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

Celebrity news website People now claims that a“fun and flirty” relationship has started.

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," a source told People.

Mercedes F1 driver Hamilton was all smiles as he sat next to Shakira post-race in Barcelona.

Previously at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, in the city where the singer now lives, Hamilton picked up her up on a boat and took her for a spin.

Shakira’s marriage to former Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Pique ended last year.

Hamilton was previously in a high-profile relationship with a musician when he dated Nicole Scherzinger.