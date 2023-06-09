Explained: New F1 TV “family drama series” will “blend fiction and real world”
F1 will reportedly commission a “family drama series” - a major new move for their TV offering.
Deadline report that “Formula 1 is getting into the scripted television business”.
Named ‘One’, the show will be the first officially sanctioned scripted series by F1.
Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ has famously been a huge success for F1 - and is credited with increasing their popularity in the USA, in particular - but this new step represents a different route onto people’s screens.
Felicity Jones, an actress who has appeared in Star Wars and The Theory Of Everything, will star in and produce the new show.
Formula 1 itself will also be involved as a producer.
The show will be about “the tumultuous ascension of a fictitious family-owned Formula 1 team as it contends with fierce personalities, ever-changing rivals, and multi-million-dollar stakes.
“It will blend fiction with the real-world of F1.”
Jones said: “It is an honour to be part of this unique and exciting partnership with Formula 1.
“The high stakes world of F1 continually delivers edge-of-your-seat drama and to have the opportunity to create a show based in this world is a thrilling prospect.”
Separately, F1 will hit movie screens when the film produced by Lewis Hamilton and starring Brad Pitt is released.