Sebastian Vettel’s key side-kick Britta Roeske spotted at 24 Hours of Le Mans - will he enter next year?
Britta Roeske, who has worked alongside Sebastian Vettel for years, was in the paddock at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Although she was attending in a working capacity, it has stoked rumours that Vettel could be eyeing the world famous endurance race in the future.
The four-time F1 champion retired at the end of last year but could be tempted back in by an opportunity to participate in such a prestigious event.
Roeske was Vettel’s press officer for more than a decade at Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.
She exited F1 at the same time as Vettel did, but appears to retain a working capacity alongside him.
Roeske was working as a journalist on French TV at Le Mans.
But she was also spotted in the garage of Porsche, the iconic German manufacturer.
It will set tongues wagging that Vettel has a direct line of communication with the team from his home country.
Now 35, a route back into racing could be at a future Le Mans event.