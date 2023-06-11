Although she was attending in a working capacity, it has stoked rumours that Vettel could be eyeing the world famous endurance race in the future.

The four-time F1 champion retired at the end of last year but could be tempted back in by an opportunity to participate in such a prestigious event.

Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari? Video of Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

Roeske was Vettel’s press officer for more than a decade at Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

She exited F1 at the same time as Vettel did, but appears to retain a working capacity alongside him.

Roeske was working as a journalist on French TV at Le Mans.

But she was also spotted in the garage of Porsche, the iconic German manufacturer.

It will set tongues wagging that Vettel has a direct line of communication with the team from his home country.

Now 35, a route back into racing could be at a future Le Mans event.