Charles Leclerc admits he could race in future 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Ferrari F1 driver was in Le Mans on Sunday to see the iconic Italian manufacturer claim a historic win in the famous endurance race.

James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi were behind the wheel for Ferrari’s first win in the race for 58 years.

Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari? Video of Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

Leclerc was asked by Eurosport if he could be tempted into the 24 Hours of Le Mans eventually, and he said: "I mean, why not? Why not?

“I would love to, it's an incredible event.

“For sure, one day in my life I want to tick that box. When will it be I don't know."

For Leclerc, to see the legendary red of Ferrari claim glory and its tifosi celebrate again will have been stirring.

Runner-up in last year’s F1 standings, Leclerc has failed to finish two grands prix out of seven this year, and has only been on the podium once.

His own championship aspirations never got off the ground this year and he has been linked with a future move to Mercedes, but witnessing history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans may benefit his Ferrari legacy.

"It feels absolutely amazing,” he said.

“Obviously, especially having a Ferrari winning, it's incredible.

“It's incredible, a return after so many years.”