Hamilton and Verstappen went head-to-head for the 2021 title, with the Dutchman coming out on top.

The season ultimately went down as one of F1’s best as the title was decided on the final lap in Abu Dhabi.

The pair had a number of incredible on-track battles, even colliding on several occasions.

In recent months, Verstappen has stated he doesn’t want to continue racing in F1 until his 40s, suggesting he might call time on his career at the end of his current deal which expires in 2028.

“That talk from him [possibly retiring] started in the year when he battled Hamilton,” Rosberg told Sky Sports.

“Where he said ‘I won’t go on for very long if every year is like that’. Those battles are so fierce and intense, it takes a lot of the fun away as well.

“The sport will always be an intense environment, especially when you are fighting for championships every year.

“You are the guy who has it all to lose. Every expectation is you are going to win over and over, it’s quite demanding.

“I can’t put myself in his shoes. Money-wise he’s done, he has so much he won’t have to work again or worry again. Record-wise he’s already one of the best of all time by the end of this year.”