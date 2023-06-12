The former Top Gear star vowed to buy everyone at Alpine a pint if Ocon held on to secure a podium in Monaco last month.

During the race, Clarkson said on Twitter: “Come on @AlpineF1Team I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here.”

On Monday afternoon, Clarkson was pictured driving in on one of his tractors with plenty of beers in his trailer.

Pictures surfaced on the Alpine Twitter account with Clarkson carrying the beers, and then chatting to Ocon at the team’s base at Enstone.

Ocon finished third in Monaco, holding off Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps. It was Alpine’s first podium finish since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix.