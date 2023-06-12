Verstappen is on course to take his third consecutive F1 drivers’ title in 2023, extending his gap over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 53 points.

Button’s comments come after a thrilling 24 Hours of Le Mans which was won by Ferrari.

Verstappen has previously expressed interest in racing at Le Mans, and other racing categories, when his F1 career comes to an end.

Despite being only 25, Verstappen has hinted that it’s unlikely he will race in F1 in his 40s, stating he wants to race at events like Le Mans in his prime years.

Speaking to The Times, Button acknowledged that Verstappen could go down as F1’s greatest driver, but to be the “best driver in the world” he has to prove it elsewhere.

“There’s every possibility that Max [Verstappen] could go down as the greatest but I like the idea that you can’t be the best driver in the world if you haven’t stepped outside of F1,” Button said.

One driver that has proven it over the last decade is Button’s former McLaren teammate, Fernando Alonso.

During his time away from F1 in 2018 and 2019, Alonso won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota, competed in the Dakar Rally, and was competitive during his Indy 500 debut.

“Fernando has done a phenomenal job,” Button added “He left F1 and came and raced in Le Mans and Daytona, won both, then won Le Mans again. I don’t think his performance has dropped away in his forties.”