F1 23 driver ratings: Verstappen on top, Hamilton level with Alonso

Like every year, Electronic Arts (EA) have assigned a rating to all of the drivers on the F1 2023 grid.

Their overall rating is dictated by four categories: Experience, racecraft, awareness and pace.

Experience naturally is linked to the number of F1 races you’ve started hence why Fernando Alonso has an experience rating of 99.

Racecraft is defined as a “driver’s ability to work their way through the pack and finish in a higher position than where they started”.

Valtteri Bottas has the highest awareness rating at 97 - EA state: “The less time spent in the Steward’s room will help drivers here. Real-world punishments will impact the score in this category.”

Finally, pace is fairly self explanatory, analysing a driver’s qualifying and race lap times.

It’s no surprise reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has received the highest overall rating at 94.

Alonso and Hamilton are tied on 92, while Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Lando Norris are 89 rated.

F1 23 overall rankings in full:

Max Verstappen – 94

Lewis Hamilton – 92

Fernando Alonso – 92

Charles Leclerc – 89

Sergio Perez – 89

Lando Norris – 89

Carlos Sainz – 88

George Russell – 88

Valtteri Bottas – 87

Esteban Ocon – 86

Pierre Gasly – 85

Lance Stroll – 84

Alexander Albon – 83

Yuki Tsunoda – 83

Kevin Magnussen – 81

Nico Hulkenberg – 80

Zhou Guanyu – 78

Oscar Piastri – 74

Logan Sargeant – 71

Nyck de Vries – 71