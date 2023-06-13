Hamilton’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with the seven-time world champion out of contract at the end of the year and yet to sign an extension.

There were rumours Ferrari had readied a £40m offer for Hamilton’s services last month but the reports were denied by both parties as Hamilton reiterated his intention to remain with Mercedes.

Hamilton met with Wolff for the latest round of contract talks the day after matching his best result of the 2023 F1 season so far with second in Barcelona.

And according to Wolff, Hamilton’s future could be resolved before this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“We’re still talking about,” Wolff told CNBC in New York when asked about the state of Hamilton’s contract negotiations.

“We get this question basically every race weekend. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money.

"It is going to happen soon.”

Pressed on the timeframe, Wolff answered: “We are talking more days than weeks.

”We are trying hard [to get it done before the Canadian Grand Prix]. I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it.”

Wolff stressed the 38-year-old’s importance to F1 and said Mercedes intend to “keep him in the sport for as long as possible”.

"Lewis is the most important personality in the sport," Wolff added.

"He is so multi-faceted, not only with the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible.

"From a team's perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time. He has never raced for any other brand than Mercedes.

"We both joined the team in 2013 together, and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time."