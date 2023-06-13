Mazepin and his billionaire father Dmitry, who was deemed to be a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin, were made subject to sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari? Video of Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

The 24-year-old was subsequently sacked by the Haas F1 team on the eve of the 2022 season and replaced by Kevin Magnussen.

Lawyers representing Mazepin asked Mr Justice Linden to suspend sanctions so he could travel to the UK and begin negotiations with British-based F1 teams over a possible return to the series.

But the judge dismissed their application.

Mazepin has has taken legal action against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and a judge will oversee a trial on July 19.

Mazepin acknowledged his chances of sealing a return to F1 look “quite difficult”.

“I really hope I will have the opportunity to return to Formula 1, but today it looks quite difficult,” he told the Tass news agency.

“If sanctions are lifted and things are not as they are now, then I am ready.

“I have a lot of legal colleagues who are working to give me the opportunity to return to the sport, but at the moment there is no great success.”