The reigning world champion was untouchable in the wet conditions as he took pole by 1.244s from Hulkenberg, whose stunning lap put the Haas driver on the front row.

Hulkenberg got his lap in seconds before a red flag was flown when Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren.

With rain falling heavier by the time Q3 resumed, no one was able to improve.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was third-fastest, 1.428s down on Verstappen’s pole lap.

Lewis Hamilton, a six-time pole-sitter in Canada, out-qualified Mercedes teammate George Russell as the British duo took fourth and fifth.

Esteban Ocon put his Alpine sixth, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Piastri.

Alex Albon impressed as he advanced to Q3 in his Williams and went on to qualify 10th.

Charles Leclerc was left frustrated with Ferrari after suffering a shock elimination in Q2 that left him 11th.

It was another nightmare qualifying session for Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who failed to make it into Q3 for the third consecutive race.

Meanwhile, Alpine's Pierre Gasly was furious with Sainz after appearing to be blocked by the Ferrari, meaning he was knocked out in the first part of qualifying.