F1 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race begins after grid penalties

James Dielhenn's picture
18 Jun 2023
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,

This is the starting grid for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix after several significant grid penalties.

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Fernando Alonso
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. George Russell
  5. Nico Hulkenberg
  6. Esteban Ocon
  7. Lando Norris
  8. Oscar Piastri
  9. Alex Albon
  10. Charles Leclerc
  11. Carlos Sainz
  12. Sergio Perez
  13. Kevin Magnussen
  14. Valtteri Bottas
  15. Pierre Gasly
  16. Lance Stroll
  17. Nyck de Vries
  18. Logan Sargeant
  19. Yuki Tsunoda
  20. Zhou Guanyu

 

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg thought he'd secured a sensational front row start - but was hit with a three-place grid penalty for failing to stay above the minimum lap time after a red flag in qualifying.

It means Max Verstappen has an ominous chasing pack of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Could this be the first grand prix of 2023 that Red Bull fail to win? 

Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll were also demoted three places on the starting grid from their qualifying position for impeding.