Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Lewis Hamilton George Russell Nico Hulkenberg Esteban Ocon Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Alex Albon Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Kevin Magnussen Valtteri Bottas Pierre Gasly Lance Stroll Nyck de Vries Logan Sargeant Yuki Tsunoda Zhou Guanyu

How to watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix today: Live stream for free Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg thought he'd secured a sensational front row start - but was hit with a three-place grid penalty for failing to stay above the minimum lap time after a red flag in qualifying.

It means Max Verstappen has an ominous chasing pack of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Could this be the first grand prix of 2023 that Red Bull fail to win?

Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll were also demoted three places on the starting grid from their qualifying position for impeding.