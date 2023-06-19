Red Bull hit 100 wins in F1 - which drivers have won for them?

Sebastian Vettel - 38 wins (2009-2013)

It was 2009 when Red Bull started to emerge as a formidable force in F1.

Sebastian Vettel claimed the team’s first-ever victory in treacherous conditions at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix in a 1-2 finish ahead of teammate Mark Webber.

Ironically, Vettel was already a grand prix winner before he joined Red Bull, winning for the team’s junior outfit, Toro Rosso in 2008.

Vettel would go on to take 38 wins for the team across five seasons, winning four world titles during that time.

The Vettel-Red Bull partnership was unstoppable despite some tough competition from Ferrari and Fernando Alonso.

Mark Webber - 9 wins (2009-2012)

Webber ended his wait for an F1 during the 2009 season, recovering from a drive-through penalty to win at the Nurburgring.

He took his second victory later that year in Brazil.

2010 was Webber’s best year in F1, remaining in title contention until the Abu Dhabi finale.

He would ultimately lose out to teammate Vettel, with a strategy blunder ruining his and Alonso’s chances.

Webber took four wins in 2010, one win in 2011 and two wins in 2012.

He failed to win in his final year with the team, when Vettel took a remarkable 13 victories.

Daniel Ricciardo - 7 wins (2014-2018)

Daniel Ricciardo claimed seven wins during his five seasons with Red Bull.

More impressively, this was arguably Red Bull’s weakest period due to an underperforming Renault power unit.

Ricciardo’s first win came at the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix, making the most of brake issues for the two Mercedes.

He took two more wins that year, with his form forcing Vettel out of the team and to join Ferrari.

He returned to the top step in 2016, before securing another single win in 2017 in a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ricciardo sliced through the field on fresh tyres following a Safety Car period to win in Canada, while his final Red Bull win was a redemption one - in Monaco.

Max Verstappen - 41 wins (2016-)

With 41 wins (and counting) to his name, Max Verstappen is the biggest contributor to his list.

Initially, it was a slow start for the Dutchman amid Red Bull’s overall lack of performance relative to Mercedes and Ferrari, with 10 wins between 2016 and 2020.

Still, an impressive achievement.

Since 2021, Verstappen has taken 31 victories.

Sergio Perez - 5 wins (2021-)

Sergio Perez’s five wins at Red Bull have all been at street venues.

2021 Azerbaijan, 2022 Monaco, 2022 Singapore, 2023 Saudi Arabia and 2023 Azerbaijan.

