Ex-F1 driver Schumacher has regularly criticised Haas for their treatment - and eventual axing - of his nephew Mick Schumacher last year.

But now he has come to the defence of his nephew’s replacement Hulkenberg, while questioning team principal Guenther Steiner.

“Nico Hulkenberg experienced a modest race after a strong qualifying session,” he told Sky Germany.

“This is very frustrating for him. Both he and Kevin Magnussen have the potential to finish in the points, but the Haas team is too big a deficit.

“They've gotten to a point where they have to think about what needs to change and restructure.

“Haas is currently at the absolute bottom of the field and that cannot be a situation in the long run.

“Team boss Guenther Steiner said at the weekend that he was satisfied with the driver pairing.

“In doing so, he promised Hulkenberg another year as a regular driver.

“But the question is: what can Haas offer him?

“If I were him, I would first ask what steps are being taken to improve the situation.

“Because one thing is clear: If everything stays the way it is - also in terms of personnel - then not much will change.”

Hulkenberg finished 15th, two places ahead of Kevin Magnussen, in Montreal.

Both drivers are expected to be retained for 2024 by Steiner.