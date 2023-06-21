Vettel won four consecutive titles for Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, marking the team’s first era of dominance.

The German also claimed Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso’s maiden F1 victories.

Verstappen is creating a dynasty of his own, on course to win his third straight title in F1 2023.

During the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Horner was asked which driver was better, and while he didn’t give a clear answer, he seemed to lean towards Verstappen.

“Well, they’re just different aren’t they?” Horner told Channel 4.

“Seb worked very, very hard, was a great driver, and it was a privilege to have him in the team.

“But you know, Max, he’s just got this raw talent and ability that is so natural, and he’s still so hungry, but so in control, he’s driving with such maturity now that we’re actually witnessing something very special.”

After eight rounds in 2023, Red Bull have won all of the races.

On current form, it looks like they will remain unbeaten throughout the entire year, which would be an F1 record.

“Look, we’re just focused on one race at a time,” he added. “We’ve got a great car, we’ve got two great drivers, we’ve won all these races so far.

“But it’s next race Austria, home race, then another home race in Silverstone, so we just kind of take it one at a time and to have gotten this far, I mean I think we’ve won 27% of all the races that we’ve ever entered, so that’s a great statistic that we want to keep building on.”