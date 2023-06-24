Verstappen stormed to his sixth F1 victory of the year in Canada last weekend to move 69 points clear of Sergio Perez in the championship.

It was a momentous day for Verstappen as he moved level with Ayrton Senna for all-time victories.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Similarly, Red Bull took their 100th F1 win as a team in Canada.

It means Red Bull are just the fifth team in F1 history to have 100 grand prix victories alongside Ferrari, Mercedes, Williams and McLaren.

With Red Bull hitting 100, Verstappen says the “new target” is 200.

“I've won 41 of them! We'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that!” Verstappen said.

“No, honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. We knew that this was the first opportunity, of course, to do so, and I'm happy that's done.

“We've won 100. But again, I hope we win more than 100," he added. "So the new target is 200.”

Verstappen will be the heavy favourite when F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring next weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix.

He has won in Austria on four previous occasions.