Verstappen is on course to claim his third consecutive drivers’ championship in F1 2023, winning six of the opening eight races.

The Dutchman’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2028 with Red Bull.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Verstappen has often cast doubt about his long-term F1 future, hinting that he wants to try other forms of motorsport during his prime years.

“Why would Max make a switch now in this situation? We are not interested in that,” Vermeulen told FORMULA 1 magazine.

“But it's a small world, everyone and everything talks to each other and we have a commitment until 2028.

“And as you can see, Max is in the role of his life, driving without pressure. Everyone gets the same equipment, and everyone is free to try to beat Max.”

Vermeulen ruled out working for any other F1 driver on the grid.

“I am very clear about this and I will continue to work exclusively for Max,” he added. “I don't have the time or the energy for other things.

“Max is like a family member, like a friend. I've known him since he was born. I have a very different kind of relationship with him. I could never muster the energy I have for Max for someone else, and I won't do that.”