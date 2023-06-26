Net worth of Alpine investor Ryan Reynolds dwarfs every F1 driver’s worth

An investment group involving Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought 24% of Alpine for £171m, valuing the F1 team at £706m.

Reynolds and McElhenney are Hollywood and TV superstars whose most recent fame has come in the world of sport, as owners of Wrexham FC.

With a documentary following their rollercoaster journey, they oversaw Wrexham’s promotion into the Football League and spearheaded their soaring global popularity.

Reynolds, in particular, has a reported bank balance that doesn’t look out of place in F1.

He is worth an estimated £282 million ($350m) according to The Express, a figure which he hopes to grow by investing in Alpine.

That exceeds the richest driver on the current grid, Lewis Hamilton, whose net worth is estimated by the same source at £270.9m.

Fernando Alonso has the second-highest net worth of the current drivers, at £216m.

Max Verstappen is worth £72m, and Sergio Perez is worth £62.4m.

But what about F1 owners?

Reynolds’ net worth pales into insignificance compared to some of the richer figures in the F1 paddock!

Lawrence Stroll, the Aston Martin F1 owner, is worth $3.7bn (£2.9bn) according to Forbes.

Toto Wolff, who owns a third of Mercedes F1, recently became a billionaire too.

F1 owners Liberty Media were valued at $21bn (£16.8bn) earlier this year by Forbes, to give you an idea of the sheer scale of wealth in the sport!