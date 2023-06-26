After sticking with their ‘zeropod’ concept for the start of F1 2023, Mercedes finally pulled the plug on it with their substantial upgrade at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes were forced to change their development direction following a sluggish start to the year, scoring just one podium in the opening five races.

Since introducing their upgrade in Monaco, Mercedes have scored three podiums, while Hamilton hasn’t finished lower than fourth.

It’s vindication for Hamilton, who claimed in Bahrain earlier this year that Mercedes didn’t listen to his development feedback.

Speaking to Express Sport, Hill was asked about Hamilton’s future with Mercedes amid intense speculation that he’s about to sign a new contract extension with the team.

“He knows that the team has got his back, they know what they’ve got with him and they will give him everything he possibly can,” Hill said.

“He’s scored a point a bit this year because he’s got them to admit they’ve made a mistake. They’ve changed direction and they’re now heading in what seems to be the right direction and he’s driving better now as well.

“It could be that he could have a car that he can contend for the championship with next year.”

Speculation about Hamilton’s future continues to be rife with the Daily Mail reporting that the seven-time champion wants a long-term, 10-year deal with Mercedes to continue as one of the team’s ambassadors after his F1 career - which Mercedes are unwilling to agree to.

Additionally, Mercedes are only wanting to offer Hamilton a 1+1 year deal, but the 38-year-old wants more security, thus a longer deal.