Vettel spent two years with Aston Martin between 2021 and 2022 before calling time on his F1 career.

It proved to be untimely for Vettel as Aston Martin propelled themselves up the pecking order.

Aston Martin are on course to finish in the top three of the constructors’ championship having finished seventh in the previous two years.

Horner reckons it “must be frustrating” for Vettel to see how well they are performing without him.

“It must be frustrating for Seb to see how well the Aston Martin is doing this year,” Horner told Sport Bild.

“He didn’t have an easy time there. But the truth is that without Seb Aston Martin wouldn’t be where they are this year. He has his share of the success. And he will still enjoy the time with his family.”

Vettel will make an appearance at Goodwood for the Festival of Speed.

He will get back into his title-winning Red Bull RB7 alongside Daniel Ricciardo at the Nurburgring Nordschleife as part of Red Bull Formula Nürburgring.

For now, the German has no regrets about leaving F1.

“So far I’m doing very well with my decision. But what I miss most is the competition and the tension,” Vettel said earlier this year. “I let myself be inspired, look at a lot, collect ideas.

“Let’s see what ends up being a project. Driving my old racing cars with e-fuels at Goodwood is one thing. Motorsport is my passion.

“It’s important to me to show that we can drive just as well and quickly with synthetic, i.e. CO2-neutral, fuel. And that already today synthetic fuels offer a solution to responsibly having fun. A lot of people just don’t know that yet.”