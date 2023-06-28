Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took turns driving the SF-23 at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track on Tuesday as the Italian team trialed a new front wing assembly and revised floor, according to multiple reports including Formu1a.uno.

Both of these components are said to draw inspiration from Red Bull’s dominant RB19, which has won all eight races so far this season. Ferrari are also expected to bring a new rear wing to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg this weekend.

After Sainz tried out the new front wing in the morning, Leclerc debuted the updated underbody - including modified floor fences - in the afternoon.

The new floor features changes to the entrance area of the Venturi tunnels, a design that resembles the solution adopted by Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Each F1 team is permitted two ‘filming days’ over the course of the season, with Ferrari opting to use up their second and final day to try out the new parts.

Teams must adhere to strict FIA regulations during such promotional events, including being restricted to a maximum distance of 100km of running.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said his side are “going in the right direction” after the Canadian Grand Prix.

However, Vasseur also cautioned that Ferrari would need to wait until at least this weekend’s race in Austria to discover whether they had genuinely turned a corner.