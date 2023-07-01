Verstappen wins Austria sprint after feisty Perez fight 

Perez made a better start to initially jump Verstappen on the short run to Turn 1, but having nearly been squeezed onto the grass by Perez, the reigning world champion fought back into Turn 3, forcefully re-taking the lead.

Perez dropped to third but was able to later reclaim the position to complete a Red Bull 1-2 at their home race.

But the Mexican was left unhappy with Verstappen’s driving, claiming over team radio: “He pushed me off man, what the f***.”

He then added: “What’s wrong with Max man.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took third, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso in fourth and fifth.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg ran as high as second on the opening lap but ultimately fell back to sixth at the chequered flag.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon pipped George Russell to seventh by just 0.009s in a drag race to the line.

The Mercedes driver recovered to snatch the final point on offer in eighth, having been the first driver to gamble on slick tyres as the track dried out.

McLaren's Lando Norris lost out in the first lap melee while challenging the Red Bull pair for the lead at Turn 3.

He eventually slipped down the order after opting to stay on intermediates, finishing ninth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.