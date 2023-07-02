Hamilton was trying to begin a flying lap to get himself out of SQ1, but was unaware that Verstappen was approaching from behind him on his own flying lap.

Hamilton obstructed Verstappen as a result, and the favour was later returned.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

"The mistake happened on our side,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted.

"The communication between us and Lewis didn't give him the right information to get out of Max's way.

"I think no one wants to be in anybody's way because if you impede, you're getting penalised, so that was not the aim.

"On the other side, Turn 1 was a revenge foul [by Verstappen[. It was just to make sure that [Hamilton's[ lap was ruined.

"So one was not intentional, the other one was intentional - but who cares? At the end, we looked at whether it was going to change our race or not…

"But I think they're going to talk about it at the drivers' briefing next week."

Red Bull driver Verstappen said about Hamilton’s initial manoeuvre: "He blocked me into the last corner so I had to brake more and I lost like three tenths, so that wasn't ideal, I think not correct.”

Mercedes’ Hamilton was forced to begin the sprint race from 18th on the grid.

Verstappen won Saturday’s sprint race and can extend his advantage at the summit of the F1 standings with another win in Sunday’s grand prix.